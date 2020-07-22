Tourism Development Authority employee arrested

An employee of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) was arrested for forging the signature of a director and issuing work visas recommendation letters to the Immigration Department for foreign nationals.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) today arrested the suspect who is said to have worked in the Finance Division of the SLTDA.

“We work very closely with Immigration and an inquiry made by them on two suspicious work visa recommendation letters was found to be forged with the signature of a director. Many such malpractices have been occurring in the past and we have since January been making changes”, Chairperson of SLTDA Kimarli Fernando said.

“We have zero tolerance for such activity that brings Sri Lanka Tourism into disrepute. Due to action being taken, there are attempts to discredit the leadership by some agitated staff however maximum action will be taken and we will continue to make the necessary changes’, she added.

Fernando further said several areas were being addressed to fix long-standing fundamental flaws in the institution’s processes.

The system change that is required will continue, despite resistance from impacted staff and even some external stakeholders who can be very vociferous, she added. (Colombo Gazette)