Report on demolition of historic building in Kurunegala handed over to Prime Minister

The preliminary report of the committee appointed to investigate the recent demolition of a building with archaeological value in Kurunegala was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the report consists of five proposals, including to institute legal action against those responsible for the demolition.

The report, that was due yesterday (21), was delayed due to the Committee requiring to study certain reports pertaining to the subject and site inspections.

Meanwhile, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has advised Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D.Wickremeratne to complete investigations into the incident by 31 July.

The AG issued the directive following consultations with Police and Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake on the comprehensive further investigations to be conducted in this regard.

The King’s Court of King Bhuvanaikabahu II in Kurunegala was allegedly demolished last week by the Mayor of Kurunegala and officials from the Urban Development Authority.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thereafter appointed a committee to investigate the demolition of the building.

A 5 member expert committee, headed by Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake, was appointed on the advice of the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs to investigate the incident.

The 13th Century King’s Court (dating back to the Kurunegala / Yapahuwa Kingdom Era) which was thus demolished falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. (Colombo Gazette)