Polling at quarantine centers on 31st July

Polling will take place at quarantine centers on 31st July, National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.

He said that measures have been taken to ensure people at quarantine centers can vote on 31st July.

Deshapriya said that voters in quarantine will not be accommodated at ordinary polling booths.

The National Election Commission had earlier considered using mobile polling booths at the 5th August election for voters in quarantine.

Health guidelines for the election gives the procedure for conducting the election at quarantine centers.

As per the health guidelines, all officers at quarantine centers should wear full protective PPE (surgical mask, gloves, face shields, full body cover and boots) before entering the election hall at the centers and remove it only after the session is over.

Agents should wear face shields in addition to the face mask and keep a two meter distance with voters instead of one meter. (Colombo Gazette)