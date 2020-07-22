Police urged to enforce polls related health guidelines

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has urged Acting Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickremeratne to take action against politicians who violate quarantine regulations during election campaigns.

Executive Director to PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi said political parties and party members organizing election campaigns have disregarded the Gazette notice on the coronavirus related health guidelines.

The Government published the Gazette notice on the coronavirus related health guidelines to be followed during the upcoming General Election on 17 July.

Hettiarachchi said the violation of the regulations has caused severe health concerns and will have adverse effects on the 05 August Parliamentary polls.

Under Section 06 of Article 222 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance in Sri Lanka, the Police have been vested with powers to arrest and impose quarantine measures on those who disregard quarantine regulations.

Despite the Police being vested with such powers, no action has been taken by Police officers on election duty on politicians violating quarantine regulations in their presence, he pointed out.

Commending the remarkable work conducted by Police officers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka, Hettiarachchi urged Police officers on election duty to take action against those violating quarantine regulations during election campaigns. (Colombo Gazette)