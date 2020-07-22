Gnanasara complains to TRC against FB

General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero has filed a complaint with the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on the ban imposed on his account by Facebook.

Gnanasara Thero said his Facebook account, which he used as a platform to share his various views, has been banned since 2017.

The former Government was instrumental in implementing this ban based on the requests of certain Muslim extremists, he said.

“The extremists, wahabists and suicide bombers had carried out their essential activities through the internet. The individuals are allowed to carry out their various activities and transactions via the internet, but I, who shared views on the damage caused by such actions, have been banned’, the Thero said.

Venerable Gnanasara Thero further questioned the state of his fundamental rights at a time when he has been banned from expressing his views on both local media and social media.

He further highlighted that the ban imposed by Facebook was a hindrance to share the political views of his party Ape Jana Balapakshaya in view of the upcoming General Election.

“I am fighting for my right. I am unable to make any statements or share any videos. Any posts mentioning my name or sharing my image are immediately blocked on Facebook. This is a crime committed by politicians and media supporting Muslim extremists by obtaining their funds”, the Thero explained.

Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero said a letter has been handed over to the Director of the TRC to intervene and rectify this injustice.

He further admonished the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for allowing certain candidates with criminal accusations to contest via the national list for the upcoming General Election. (Colombo Gazette)