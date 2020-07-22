Future birth certificates to be only ‘Sri Lankan’

The Government is to introduce a new category on the newly designed digital birth certificate, removing particulars on race and religion.

The Registrar General’s Department said all future birth certificates will be issued as “Sri Lankan”.

The new application form will also see the removal of details pertaining to the marriage of parents.

Registrar General N. C. Vithanage said details on the marital status of parents is reported to have caused severe inconvenience to many children in the country, especially when enrolling in school.

The Registrar General’s Department intends to introduce the new digital birth certificate after the conclusion of the 05 August General Election, with a system already in place to launch the certificates.

Vithanage said the new birth certificate will be issued with a 12- digit serial number which can be used to obtain a NIC when a child completes 15 years of age.

The digital birth certificate has been designed with a QR Code, a Bar Code, a dedicated watermark to meet international standards, and to counter forged documents, he added. (Colombo Gazette)