Court issues new summons on Champika over Rajagiriya accident

The Colombo High Court today issued a new summons on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka to appear before Courts on 21 October over the accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

On Monday (20), the Court issued a summons on Champika Ranawaka, former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala and driver of the vehicle involved in the accident Dilum Thusitha Kumara to appear before the Colombo High Court on 20 August.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments in the Colombo High Court earlier this month against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

Former MP Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver Thusitha Kumara in court as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Patali Champika Ranawaka was later remanded and released on bail in December 2019 over the accident on the instructions of the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Additional Magistrate granted bail to the former OIC ASP Asmadala after he surrendered to the court in June.

ASP Asmadala was ordered to be arrested on the instructions of the Attorney General (AG) on 01 June on charges of fabricating false evidence in the case of the accident. (Colombo Gazette)