CID investigates threat on President’s life

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Commissioner-General of Prisons has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on a threat to the lives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Secretary of Defence Major General (Rtd) Kamal Gunaratne.

The complaint was filed based on information revealed during the interrogation of Tharaka Perera alias Kosgoda Tharaka who is imprisoned at the Boossa prison in Galle.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said the Criminal Investigations Department has launched an inquiry in this regard.

He further said action will be taken on other individuals identified to have made similar threats based on the investigation underway by the CID.

Continuous measures are being taken by the Police to prevent organized crimes being operated from within prisons, and such measures will continue in the future as well, he added. (Colombo Gazette)