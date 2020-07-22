Cabinet approves reopening of pre-schools in August

All pre-schools that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen next month.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the Cabinet of Minister has agreed to reopen pre-schools from 01 August.

Earlier in July, the Ministry of Education granted permission to reopen all pre-schools, and Grade one and two classes in all schools from 10 August.

At the time, the Ministry said all pre- schools must adhere to the health guidelines issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)