Welisara Navy cluster no more as all 906 sailors recovered

The Welisara Sri Lanka Navy cluster is no more as all 906 sailors have now recovered from the coronavirus, the Sri Lanka Navy said today.

The Navy said that the remaining three sailors attached to the camp had recovered and were discharged from hospital.

The Navy cluster emerged in April after a sailor contracted the coronavirus.

Initially 30 Navy officers had contracted the virus in the camp but the numbers later increased drastically.

Nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families (194 married quarters were located in the Welisara Naval Complex) had been isolated within the camp and were tested for the virus.

In addition, a group of identified individuals who were on leave and recognized to have had close links with the infected naval personnel had been brought back to the Navy base.

The camp was closed in April and was reopened last month after being fully disinfected. (Colombo Gazette)