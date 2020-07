Weapons, swords and military uniforms have been found in Elpitiya and one suspect has been arrested, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that a raid was carried out in Elpitiya today by the Special Task Force (STF) based on information they had received.

During the raid the STF recovered two guns, ammunition, a hand grenade, swords and military uniforms.

A 28 year-old suspect was arrested following the discovery of the items.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)