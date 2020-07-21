Warrant issued on Wimal Weerawansa’s wife

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today issued a warrant on Shashi Weerawansa, the wife of Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued the warrant over the case filed against Weerawansa regarding the use of forged documents to obtain passports.

Shashi Weerawansa was accused of obtaining two passports, a local and a diplomatic passport, by submitting documents with forged names and dates of births.

She was arrested in February 2015 over the incident and was later released on bail.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate issued a warrant on Shashi Weerawansa when the case was taken up for hearing once again today. (Colombo Gazette)