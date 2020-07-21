Viber expands your expressive palette with new Reactions feature in communities

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s leading apps for free and easy communication, announces the launch of its Message Reactions feature in communities to take “likes” on its platform to the next level. As the demand for instant messaging rises globally, Viber is expanding its users’ creative palette to ensure they can fully express themselves over messages.

In order to react to messages, users simply long-tap the heart icon next to any message and show their like, lol, shock, sadness, or anger. The broad range of emotions empowers users to perfectly react to messages, media, and content shared in their Community. Communication is a two-way street, and it’s important for users to also have the ability to see how their peers have reacted to their messages. To do so, users simply long-tap the message and choose “Info” to see the broad range of expressions others have left on their message.

“Viber is committed to empowering users to express themselves in the most accurate way possible. The ability to simply ‘like’ a message with a heart didn’t encompass the wide range of emotions people can experience when reading a message, and we needed to do more. The Message Reactions feature enables users to react in the most fitting way,” said Ofir Eyal, COO of Viber.

About Rakuten Viber:

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.

Join Viber today and enjoy the world's best communication experience.