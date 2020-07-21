SJB appeal on sacking by UNP rejected

The Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province has rejected without a hearing the appeal submitted by General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Former Parliamentarian Bandara had submitted an appeal against the rejection of the United National Party memberships of members from the SJB.

On 29 May, the UNP working committee suspended the membership of 102 party members, who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for the upcoming General Election.

In June, the Colombo District Court rejected to issue an injunction order requested by the SJB on the UNP’s decision to suspend the 102 members.

General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara later submitted an appeal at the Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province in this regard.

In his appeal, Madduma Bandara requested the court to annul the Colombo District Court’s decision rejecting to issue an injunction order on the UNP’s decision to suspend 102 members from the party.

Justices Sampath Abeykoon and Mohamad Laffar rejected the appeal without a hearing when the case was taken up for hearing today.

They further ordered the General Secretary of the SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara to pay Rs. 25,000 as court expense. (Colombo Gazette)