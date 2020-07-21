Seylan Bank Sponsors A Newly Refurbished Doctors Cafeteria to The National Hospital of Sri Lanka

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart took measures to fully refurbish the Doctors Cafeteria at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka investing a total of Rs. 4 Million. The official handing over took place on the 07th of July 2020 at the Hospital Premises in the presence of Mr Ramesh Jayasekara – Senior Deputy General Manager- Seylan Bank and Dr Anil Jasinghe – Director- General of Health Services in Sri Lanka and other dignitaries.

The refurbishment covered a complete renovation of the existing cafeteria with a new entrance gate, floor tiling, wall tiling and complete colour washing, upgraded plumbing and wiring of the entire area. This initiative affirms Seylan Bank’s commitment towards the national fight against Covid-19. Earlier this year team Seylan commenced operations to construct a fully equipped ICU unit at the Colombo East Base Hospital with the generous donation of a day’s pay from the Bank’s employees which was equally matched by the bank.

Seylan Bank is extremely grateful to the frontline officers who worked tirelessly day and night to successfully combat the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. Their efforts have assured the country to move out of the lockdown towards normalcy, faster than anticipated. To show the bank’s gratitude towards the national effort Seylan Bank stepped in to support the hospital’s most urgent needs.

Seylan Bank remains fully committed to providing a service that goes beyond banking. The bank strives to ensure all its customers’ financial well-being while working towards upholding the safety of this nation.