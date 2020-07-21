Seventeen Police officers transferred with immediate effect

Seventeen Police officers have been transferred with immediate effect, the Police media unit said this morning.

The Police said that the 17 officers were transferred with the approval of the National Police Commission and the National Election Commission.

Among those transferred are seniors officers in Jaffna, Terrorism Investigations Division (TID) and the Parliament Police.

The transfers are as follows:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijitha de Alwis: Transferred from the Anuradhapura Division as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Hatton Division.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M.H.K.S. de Silva Jayasekera: Transferred from the Jaffna Division to the Prime Minister’s Security Division

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M.R.S. Vijayasena: Transferred from the Chillaw Division to the Anuradhapura Division.

ASP M. R. Noordeen: Transferred from the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) as the Director of the Police Special Unit- North-Eastern Province.

ASP I.G.J.M. Devapriya: Transferred from the Kundasale Medical Services Unit to the Kundasale Transport Division.

ASP A.J. Gunasekera: Transferred from the Crimes Department to the Jaffna Division.

ASP W.M. Edirisinghe: Transferred from the Jaffna Division to the Police Special Unit- Central Province.

ASP M. W. G. Chandana: Transferred from the Police Special Unit to the Jaffna Division.

ASP H.D.P.K. Hettiarachchi: Transferred from the Police Medical Services Unit to the Police Media Unit.

ASP K.W.G. Thusharasena: Transferred from the Civil Security Division to the Jaffna Division.

ASP D.H.D.L. Udugamage: Transferred from the Police Medical Services Unit to the Police Functional Division.

Chief Police Inspector W.W.C.L.R.K.B Wetthewa: Transferred from the Kandy Division as the OIC of the Weyangoda Police Station.

Chief Police Inspector W. P. Weerasinghe: Transferred from the position of OIC of the Weyangoda Police Station to regular duties in the Kandy Division.

Chief Police Inspector P.U. Wasantha Kumara: Transferred from the position of OIC of the Mahawilachchiya Police Station as the OIC of the Hanwella Police Station.

Chief Police Inspector K.L. Liyanage: Transferred from the position of OIC of the Parliament Security Detail to regular duties at the Police HeadQuarters.

Police Inspector A.S. Ranabahu: Transferred from the position of OIC of the Hanwella Police Station to regular duties at the Seethawakapura Division.

Police Inspector W.M.A.I. Malalasekera: Transferred from the Anuradhapura Division as the OIC of the Mahawilachchiya Police Station. (Colombo Gazette)