Rishad ordered to appear before CID on Monday

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday (27).

The former Parliamentarian was instructed to appear before the CID at 09.00 a.m. on the said date by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Bathiudeen is to record a statement with regard to the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place on 21 April 2019.

The court order was issued following a request put forward by the CID.

Earlier this month, Bathiudeen was grilled by the CID for nearly 10- hours over the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission yesterday requested the CID to postpone investigations into Bathiudeen as he is a candidate at the 5th August Parliamentary election.

Election Commission member S. Ratnajeevan H Hoole had told the Colombo Gazette that there was legitimate suspicion of the reasons behind investigations which commenced during elections and the Election Commission has asked for a postponement of the investigations until polling is over. (Colombo Gazette)