Report on demolition of historic building in Kurunegala delayed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The preliminary report of the committee appointed to investigate the recent demolition of a building with archaeological value in Kurunegala is to be delayed.

Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake told the Colombo Gazette that the delay was due to the Committee requiring to study certain reports pertaining to the subject and site inspections.

The committee intends to submit the preliminary report on the demolition over the next 3 or 4 days, he added.

The King’s Court of King Bhuvanaikabahu II in Kurunegala was allegedly demolished last week by the Mayor of Kurunegala and officials from the Urban Development Authority.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thereafter appointed a committee to investigate the demolition of the building with archaeological value in Kurunegala.

A 5 member expert committee was appointed on the advice of the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs to investigate the incident.

The 13th Century King’s Court (dating back to the Kurunegala / Yapahuwa Kingdom Era) which was thus demolished falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. (Colombo Gazette)