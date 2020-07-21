Petition seeking arrest of Karuna Amman rejected

The Court of Appeal today rejected a petition filed for the arrest of former LTTE Eastern Province commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman over his statement on allegedly killing soldiers during the war.

Member of the Kaduwela Urban Councillor Boseth Kalahepathirana filed the petition calling on the Court to take action against Karuna Amman based on the provisions of the Evidence Ordinance, Penal Code, Prevention of Terrorism Act and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

On 19 May, speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman said he was more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Following his statement, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickrmeratne ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to immediately commence an investigation into Karuna’s statement, after many, including politicians, called for his arrest and an investigation.

The former LTTE Eastern Province commander was thereafter questioned by the CID for over 7- hours last month over his recent claims glorifying the killing of troops during the war.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet too called for an investigation on Karuna Amman, stating that he should also be investigated for wholesale recruitment of child soldiers, a crime under international law, adding that accountability should apply to everyone in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)