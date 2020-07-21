Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid al-Adha on 1st August

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Eid al-Adha on 1st August, the Colombo Grand Mosque announced today.

The Colombo Grand Mosque said that the Crescent for the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH was not seen today.

As a result, the Colombo Grand Mosque said the festival will fall on Saturday the 1st of August 2020.

Eid al-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son. Muslims around the world observe this event. (Colombo Gazette)