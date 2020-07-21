ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia postponed

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with the intention of it being held in either 2021 or 2022.

The ICC has confirmed the windows for the next three men’s events with the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 being held in October – November 2021 and the 2022 event being scheduled October – November 2022. Click here for the ICC’s media release.

Australia and India remain as hosts of the next two events but which country hosts which year is still to be determined in order to allow the ICC to continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and increase the chance of staging two successful T20 World Cups.

Tickets for the event in Australia will go off sale until the timing of the postponed event is confirmed, at which time a further update on ticket sales will be provided. Fans who have purchased tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia are eligible for a refund.

Fans can stay up to date on event and ticketing information by registering at t20worldcup.com.

Cricket Australia Interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said: “It’s been a challenging time for everyone. We would like to thank all the fans who purchased tickets and supported the T20 World Cup in 2020.

“We are confident that with this decision, we will give ourselves the best chance to safely welcome fans into the outstanding venues across the country to enjoy watching the world’s best men’s cricketers compete in this major global event in either 2021 or 2022.

“We would like to thank our government partners and venues for their understanding. We will continue to work closely with them to use the same Host City and Venue footprint established for the 2020 tournament, to the fullest extent possible.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

TICKETING INFORMATION

Fans who have purchased tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia will be eligible for a refund, noting:

If Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates

If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically

HOSPITALITY PACKAGES INFORMATION

Those who have purchased hospitality packages are able to retain their booking until timing of the event has been confirmed. Alternatively, clients are entitled to a refund. More information is available at t20worldcuphospitality.com/.

TRAVEL PACKAGES INFORMATION

Those who have purchased Official Travel packages through an Official Travel Agent, can contact those agents to discuss options. Any refunds due will be processed by your Official Travel Agent. For a full list of Official Travel Agents please visit the ICC Travel and Tours website: icctravelandtours.com.