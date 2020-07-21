Government assists Sri Lankan workers in Italy

The Government has taken steps to assist Sri Lankan workers in Italy to benefit from the amnesty granted by Italian authorities under the ‘SANTATORIA 2020’ programme from 01 June to 15 August 2020.

Taking into consideration the difficulties faced by Sri Lankan workers in the COVID-19 context, Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has taken steps to waive off penalty fees for lack of documentation for workers applying for Sri Lankan passports and has brought down the fees to Euro 140 (from Euro 330 and Euro 420).

The Foreign Ministry said that the initiative will benefit an estimated 20,000 Sri Lankan workers currently staying in Italy who will be able to afford to apply for visas to work in Italy after obtaining their Sri Lankan passports. (Colombo Gazette)