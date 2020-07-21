Daraz brings back Mobile Week, the biggest mobile and electronics sale of the year

Sri Lanka’s largest online marketplace, Daraz, is ready to host its signature mobile and electronic sale of the year, Daraz Mobile Week 2020. Set to go live from 27 July to 2 August, the Mobile Week brings the best offers you can find to one platform, urging customers to go ‘Out with the old, and in with the new’, with the largest variety of mobiles phones (smartphones), tablets, Apple iPads, laptops, TV, Home appliances, cameras, gaming consoles, electronic accessories, headphones and all types of wearable with free shipping.

Exciting offers

Offers such as a free smartphone with a purchase of a JVC 55 inch LED TV or a free dry iron with every Sanford 32 inch TV make Daraz Mobile Week the best place to shop for your electronics this year. Daraz Mall, the premium channel with 100% authentic brands, will have exclusive promotions for branded items with brand warranty, fast delivery and an extended return policy. These include Rs. 30,000 worth of lucky giveaways from Browns Store for every purchase, as well as a free ADATA pen drive, Kaspersky virus guard, optical mouse and laptop backpack when buying laptops from HP.

Games and lucky chances

Shopping during Daraz Mobile Week will be an amazing experience as they offer many chances to play and win discounts and freebies. Flash sales on 3 days will offer 3 different mobile phones at its lowest price for the year. Customers can win a Samsung Galaxy A80, Daraz vouchers and more gifts when they complete 10 missions on the Mobile’Athon.

Daraz First Games, the exclusive gaming portal of Daraz, will make the shopping experience more competitive and fun with in-app free online games such as Crazy Shooting, Memory Tile, Clown Pop and 3D Highway.

The One-rupee Game is back this year too where shoppers can buy an OPPO, Huawei, VIVO, Sony PlayStation 4 game or Canon for just One rupee and stand a chance to win it. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Huawei 6T will go on auction for the highest bidder to take home.

Partnering the Daraz Mobile Week this year are Samsung as the Platinum partner, with OPPO, Brown and Company PLC, HP, Canon and Innovex as Gold partners. The Silver partners are Huawei, VIVO, Hafele, Surya, Phillips, Sony PlayStation, Dell, MSI, Lumix and Eken, all offering the best deals online shoppers can get their hands on.

Making the purchases on Daraz Mobile Week much easier are the banking partners. Commercial Bank, Sampath Bank, HSBC, Seylan Bank, Union Bank, DFCC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Cargills Bank and Sanasa Development Bank will be offering 10% off on credit cards with Master Card enabling an additional 12% off under certain conditions.

Online shoppers in Sri Lanka can certainly look forward to one of the greatest mobile and electronics sales this year at Daraz Mobile Week, even at their fingertips if they shop on the Daraz Mobile App. To Grab early bird offers click here : https://bit.ly/Darazmobileweek2020