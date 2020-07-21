Cop attached to Women’s and Child unit arrested for soliciting bribe

A Policeman attached to the Women’s and Child unit has been arrested for soliciting a bribe.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC) said the Sub Inspector was arrested for accepting a Rs. 5000 bribe.

According to CIABOC, the Sub Inspector, attached to the Nugegoda Women’s and Child unit had sought the bribe to assist a man freed after facing charges in court.

The man who was freed was to face fresh charges in court and the Sub Inspector offered to withdraw the case for a Rs. 5000 bribe to be paid every month.

The cop was arrested while in the process of accepting the bribe for the month of July. (Colombo Gazette)