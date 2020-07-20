SJB releases manifesto assuring priority for Buddhism

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today released its election manifesto giving priority for Buddhism.

SJB Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa, released the election manifesto in the presence of members of the alliance.

Premadasa said that time-frames have been set to implement the specific proposals in the manifesto.

“We will ensure all the proposals are implemented according to a specific time-table,” he said.

The manifesto, while giving priority to Buddhism, also ensures the protection of the rights of other religions in Sri Lanka.

At the last Presidential election Premadasa came under fire after some members of the United National Party had spoken against certain Buddhist monks.

The SJB manifesto for the 5th August Parliamentary election also looks at housing, strengthening of the economy, development and tourism.

Meanwhile, Premadasa today noted the steps he intends to take to address issues faced by Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at an event with the participation of several monks, Premadasa said that funds will be allocated to develop Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

He also said that if the Samagi Jana Balawegaya comes to power it will not sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

He said that a Government led by him will destroy the proposed agreement discussed between the MCC and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)