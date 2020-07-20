Seylan Merchant Portal facilitates contactless payments at Informatics Institute of Technology (IIT)

Understanding the importance of facilitating contactless payments, Seylan Bank has enabled the Informatics Institute of Technology (IIT) to manage their entire scope of digital payments through Seylan Merchant Portal. Seylan Merchant Portal is a fully-fledged digital payment platform that offers a safer and more convenient option for carrying out digital transactions.

The need for contactless payments today has become of paramount importance in the current environment, with consumers worrying about the health risks associated with handling coins and bank notes. Seylan Merchant Portal will provide users the option to carry out cashless payments with just one click through the IIT website.

A notable feature of the platform is that it enables merchants to track their payments and spend history with an array of different insights, enhancing user convenience. Another key feature is the digitization of payment initiation and communication – the platform through its user-focused design ensures easier access when sharing payment links and or sharing reminders to customers through a variety of communication channels.

Through these services offered to IIT, Seylan Bank aims to foster an environment focused on customer convenience through innovative digital transformations – ensuring the safety of students, teachers and other key stakeholders involved in day-to-day operations.

Understanding the growing requirement of accessibility and user-friendliness in today’s society, Seylan Bank plans to enable its Merchant Portal services and support system across a number of key industries to ensure service excellence and consumer convenience across a magnitude of local businesses, both big and small.

As the Bank with a Heart, Seylan’s vision to enable and empower Sri Lankans with tools to face the future of Digital Economy is driven further through Seylan Merchant Portal. For more information on products & services, please visit https://digital.seylan.lk.