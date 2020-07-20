Rajitha, Patali, Shani summoned before commission

Former Parliamentarians Rajitha Senaratne and Patali Champika Ranawaka, former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera and Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara have been summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCOI) appointed to probe incidents of political victimization.

The Group has been ordered to appear before the PCOI on 28 July to testify in connection to a complaint filed by Chairman of Avant- Garde Security Services Nisanka Senadhipathi.

Senadhipathi had claimed that his company suffered massive losses due to arbitrary decisions taken by the former Government.

The former Government had seized the operations of a floating armoury managed by Avant-Garde.

Senadhipathi claimed that he was a target of political victimization and sought relief.

As a result, the commission had issued summons on 17 individuals to appear before the commission on 17 June.

On 13 July, Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera filed two writ petitions at the Court of Appeal.

The two individuals filed writ petitions seeking to cancel the order issued on them to appear before the PCOI appointed to probe incidents of Political Victimization.

Earlier this month, a Gazette notification was issued declaring the extension of the tenure of the Commission by another 4 months till 09 November 2020.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the commission in January 2020 tasking it with investigating alleged political victimization of Government officials, members of the armed forces and Police, employees of state corporations, and the public between January 2015 and November 2019. (Colombo Gazette)