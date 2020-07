One individual was killed and another two were injured after being struck by lightning in Negombo.

The Police said the three men were struck by lightning in the Kuttiduwa area in Negombo at round 8.30 this morning.

The deceased has been identified as a 47 year- old resident of Kochchikade, Negombo.

The injured individuals who are also residents of Negombo have been admitted to the Negombo Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)