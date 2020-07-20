ICTA announces e-Swabhimani 2020

Applications close on 31st July

Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) the premier government institution driving the nation towards digital inclusivity, calls for applications for the e-Swabhimani 2020, the Digital Social Impact Awards, to be held for the 10th consecutive year in recognition of the digital solutions which are of strong social impact.

Individuals, groups and organizations who have developed disruptive digital solutions are encouraged to apply for this nationally acclaimed and accepted awards, which recognizes digital solutions that are developed to enhance and add value to the lives of citizens of Sri Lanka. The closing date for applications is 31st July 2020 and interested applicants can obtain more information on www.eswabhimani.lk.

Applications can be submitted under the categories; Government and Citizen Engagement, Health and well-being, Learning and Education, Environment and Green Energy, Culture and Tourism, Smart Settlement and Urbanization, Business and Commerce, Inclusion and Empowerment, and Digital Entertainment. In addition to ensure inclusiveness a new category has been introduced and applicants below 26 years of age are eligible to apply for the newly introduced Youth category. The winners from above categories will receive both local and international recognition, opportunities to take their solutions to the global level and to represent Sri Lanka at the World Summit Awards (WSA), to which ICTA acts as the national expert and is mandated to carry out the national pre-selection process.

A grand jury comprising of experts in diverse areas of interests will conduct the evaluation which takes into account the social impact alongside the technical and strategic aspects under each category.

Since its inception in 2009, e-Swabhimani has built the best of local talents, incentivizing them to reach greater heights through an innovation-based approach. Strongly committed to promote innovative and creative digital products and services of local developers, e-Swabhimani serves as a platform to take the best digital content and applications to the global level, providing them the due recognition.

The winners of e-Swabhimani who represented the World Summit Awards since 2010 have brought fame to Sri Lanka by emerging victorious in many categories.