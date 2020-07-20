Hi-tech machines installed at BIA to strengthen baggage screening

Baggage screening facilities at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been strengthened with the introduction of state-of-the-art X-Ray machines,

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited said that a batch of equipment and other supplies with the latest technology in compliance with ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) DFT UK (Department for Transport UK) and TSA (Transport Security Administration USA) and National Security standards were introduced to strengthen the baggage screening facilities at BIA today (Monday).

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), compliance of all these standards are required for hold baggage and carry-on baggage screening. The X-Ray machines with state-of-the-art technology worth of USD 331,220 (LKR 61m) have been procured by the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) as a direct investment, by following International Competitive Bidding (ICB) process.

Some of the existing X-Ray machines have been in use for over a period of 19 years and are on the verge of becoming obsolete and also needed to be replaced before the end of 2020. Prolongated use of these existing X-Ray machines beyond the end of 2020 would have resulted in non-compliance with Aviation Security (AVSEC) standards.

With the introduction of the new X-Ray machines, AASL will enhance compliance with AVSEC standards while ensuring passenger convenience by way of increasing the Baggage screening throughput and reducing passenger waiting time.

Relevant Security staff of AASL will be provided with Operational training by the Smiths Detection Malaysia SDN BHD represented locally by Securatec Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

The technical staff of AASL will be trained at Smiths Detection Malaysia with the intention of maintaining these X-Ray machines by AASL, eliminating the need for entering into a maintenance agreement with the Manufacturer /Local representative incurring a substantial cost.

The new X-Ray machines will be placed at the Departure customs area and boarding gates at BIA and also at the Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana, with the objective of facilitating the passenger departure process while improving AVSEC standards.

Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL), Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi, Vice-Chairman AASL, S. Sumanasekara, Director AASL, A. Warushahennadige, Director AASL, P. A. Jayakantha, Deputy Director-General, Aviation Security Regulations, CAASL and senior officials of AASL attended the introductory program. (Colombo Gazette)