Brandix, Sri Lanka’s ‘Largest Corporate Blood Donor’ for 10 Successive Years

Brandix was felicitated as the ‘Largest Corporate Blood Donor’ for the 10th consecutive year by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) on World Blood Donor Day, for the donation of over 3,500 pints of blood from employees in its local network in 2019/20.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe – Director General of Health Services along with Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe – Director of National Blood Transfusion Service, presented Brandix with a special token of appreciation for its significant contribution. Sujith Jayasekera, Senior General Manager – Human Resources of Brandix accepted the accolade on behalf of the company.

“We are grateful for the longstanding relationship with the National Blood Transfusion Service that has enabled us to contribute towards the national blood supply in a significant manner year after year. We are also honoured to be recognised as the ‘Largest Corporate Blood Donor’ for the 10th consecutive year. This initiative is solely driven by our employees who donate their blood with the vision of supporting the life of another. Their dedicated efforts inspire more people to contribute towards this worthy cause, reiterating that we really do have a family of ‘Inspired People’ at Brandix who create a positive difference through their acts of selflessness. We are truly honoured to work alongside them every day,” said Ishan Dantanarayana, Chief People Officer of the Brandix Group.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services commented, “Consistent donations of this scale are necessary to meet the demand of the National Blood Transfusion Service which caters to the country’s rising demands. Brandix’s geographical presence allows the NBTS to ensure an unhindered supply of blood across the island, including areas that may not usually receive donations of significant volume. We commend Brandix for committing to this endeavour for over 10 years and we look forward to receiving continued support from the company and its people in the future.”

The Brandix Blood Donation Drive is an annual collaboration with the NBTS, spanning 13 years and successfully raising over 36,000 pints of blood to date. With the ever-growing demand for blood to meet medical emergencies, Brandix conducts its blood drive on weekdays instead of the general norm of weekends. This is particularly helpful in sustaining blood platelets, which have a lifespan of five days, to be used as necessary during the course of the week.