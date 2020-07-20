Another leopard trapped in snare dies

Another leopard has died after getting trapped in a snare in the Mapakanda area in Nawalapitiya today.

Officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation said the animal has been identified as a 7-year- old female.

The leopard was reportedly found dead after being trapped in a snare attached to a tree.

The officials further said the incident has been reported to the Nawalapitiya Magistrate.

A number of leopards, including rare black leopards, were reported dead after being trapped in snares in the recent past.

Leopard deaths were reported from Pusselawa, Nallathanniya in Hatton, Neluwa, Kilinochchi, and the Udawalawe National Park over the past few months. (Colombo Gazette)