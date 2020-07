Water cut in several areas tomorrow

A 16-hour water cut is to be imposed in and around the Kollonawa Urban Council area from 02.00 pm tomorrow (18).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said water supply will be disrupted in the Kolonnawa UC area, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakapura, Nawala, Koswatta and the main road from Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University.

Meanwhile, a 10-hour water cut is to be imposed in parts of Colombo from 08.00 p.m. tomorrow (18).

The NWSDB said water supply will be disrupted for Colombo 13,14, & 15, while water will be supplied in low-pressure for Colombo 11 & 12. (Colombo Gazette)