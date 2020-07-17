Two remanded for sexually abusing and murdering toddler

Two suspects who were arrested on charges of sexually abusing and murdering a 16- month old toddler in the Periyamulla area in Negombo have been remanded till 28 July.

The suspects have been identified as the mother and stepfather of the child.

The Police said the stepfather had sexually abused and murdered the child in Negombo on Monday (13).

He had thereafter washed the child at a public toilet and handed her over to a woman at the location.

The child had reportedly died after being admitted to the Negombo Hospital.

The mother and stepfather of the child who were arrested today over the death were remanded after being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s court. (Colombo Gazette)