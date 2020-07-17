Rishad files FR in SC against moves to arrest him

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against moves to arrest him.

Bathiudeen has named the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratna and the Attorney General as the respondents.

He states in the FR that there is a move to arrest him over ongoing investigations pertaining to the Easter Sunday Bombings that occurred on 21st April 2019.

The Petitioner states that baseless investigations have been the subject of a media frenzy where the Petitioner and his family has already been the subject of harassment.

Further, the Petitioner states that these allegations made by the media as a result of baseless investigations by the respondents have caused severe detriment to the Petitioner’s political image.

The Petitioner states that the respondents have acted maliciously, arbitrarily and illegally in attempting to arrest and detain the Petitioner.

Bathiudeen says an arrest and/or a detention of such nature would be illegal, ultra vires, unreasonable, disproportionate and would constitute a blatant abuse of power.

The former Minister has sought court intervention to grant an interim order restraining the Respondents from arresting the Petitioner subject to such conditions that the court may deem fit and/or restraining the said respondents from arresting the Petitioner on an allegation of having committed any offence relating to, or arising out of, the bombings that

occurred on the 21st of April 2019 or any other alleged terrorist activity, until the final determination of the application. (Colombo Gazette)