Reopening of schools postponed till after polls

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The reopening of Government schools has been postponed till after the 5th August election.

Education Ministry sources told Colombo Gazette that schools, which were closed this week, will remain closed.

Sources said schools will remain closed until at least 10th August.

Education Ministry sources said that since some schools need to be prepared to be used as polling centres for the Parliamentary election they cannot be reopened earlier.

As a result, the schools will be kept closed until at least 10th August. (Colombo Gazette)