Probe on demolition of historic Kurunegala building

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appointed a committee to investigate the demolition of a building with archaeological value in Kurunegala.

The King’s Court of King Bhuvanaikabahu II in Kurunegala was demolished today by the Mayor of Kurunegala and officials from the Urban Development Authority.

A 5- member expert committee has been appointed on the advice of the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs to investigate the incident.

The Committee is to be headed by Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake.

Secretary to the Kurunegala District R. M. R. Ratnayake, Archaeologist T. G. Kulatunga, Archaeologist and Additional Director of the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs Prasad Ranasinghe and Director of the Central Cultural Fund Sumedha Mathota are the remaining members of the committee.

The 13th Century King’s Court (dating back to the Kurunegala / Yapahuwa Kingdom Era) had fallen under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. (Colombo Gazette)