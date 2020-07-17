PHIs withdraw from COVID-19 related activities

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Public Health Inspectors Union (PHIU) of Sri Lanka has decided to refrain from COVID-19 related duties with immediate effect.

Secretary to the Union M. Balasooriya told the Colombo Gazette that members refrained from COVID-19 related duties from 12 noon today.

The decision has been taken to protest the recent statement made by Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi concerning PHI officers.

Minister Wanniarachchi had recently told media that PHI officers engaged in COVID-19 duties were causing inconvenience by revealing details of the latest detections of coronavirus patients to the media.

Balasooriya said that as their activities are a hindrance to the Health Ministry and due to PHI officers being accused of engaging in their official duties, they have decided to refrain from their duties. (Colombo Gazette)