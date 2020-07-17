Over 12,000 placed in quarantine in Rajanganaya

Nearly 12, 000 individuals have been placed in self- quarantine in Rajanganaya, Anuradhapura.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the second round of PCR testing will be conducted in the area from tomorrow (18).

Travel restrictions were imposed in Rajanganaya after a few COVID-19 patients were detected from the area.

The Patients were detected after an individual from Rajanganaya, who had served as an instructor at the Kandakdu Rehabilitation Centre, had tested positive following the COVID-19 outbreak at the centre.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe further said 5000 PCR or COVID-19 tests have been conducted in relation to the outbreak at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

The tests include the clusters identified following the outbreak at the centre.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the results of PCR tests conducted on all those who had visited the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre have returned as negative.

Close to 114 persons, who had visited inmates at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, and their family members have tested negative, he added. (Colombo Gazette)