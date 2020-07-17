Nearly 35 Police officers in Homagama placed under quarantine

Nearly 35 Police officers from the Nugegoda Division 04 Police Department in Homagama have been placed in quarantine.

The Police Media Unit told the Colombo Gazette that the officers were placed in quarantine after a female Sergeant had tested positive for COVID-19.

The female officer is said to have contracted the virus from her son, who is an instructor at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre and had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Police said nine Police officers and four Civil Security officers have been placed at the Habaraduwa quarantine centre, while 13 Police officers and five Civil Security officers have been sent to the Attiditya quarantine centre.

The officers belong to four Police Units at the Nugegoda Division 04 Police Department in Homagama. (Colombo Gazette)