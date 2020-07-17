Mahinda seeks mandate to introduce new Constitution

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will seek a mandate at the upcoming Parliamentary election to introduce a new Constitution.

Speaking at an event in Kohuwala today, Rajapaksa said that the SLPP is seeking a 2/3rd majority in Parliament to introduce the new Constitution.

He said that the present Constitution has seen several changes, the last being the 19th Amendment.

Rajapaksa said that the SLPP will not look to bring about more changes to the existing Constitution but instead introduce a completely new Constitution.

The former Government had also sought to introduce a new Constitution and initiated a process which lasted for several years.

However the process never reached a final conclusion as it did not have the full support of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)