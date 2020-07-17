Gazette notice on health guidelines for polls published

The Government has published the Gazette notice on the coronavirus related health guidelines to be followed during the upcoming General Election.

The Government Printer said that the Gazette notice was printed late this evening.

As per the guidelines issued, the maximum number of persons permitted per meeting has been increased from 100 to 300, and for canvassing from 3 to 5 from the original guidelines.

Earlier today Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera approved the COVID (Elections) Regulations 2020 submitted in view of the 05 August General Election.

Earlier this week National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya warned that the 5th August Parliament Election will be at risk if the health guidelines are not gazetted.

He said that Public Health Inspectors had raised concerns over this at talks with the Election Commission this week.

Earlier this month, President of the Union Upul Rohana told the Colombo Gazette that the health guidelines, including quarantine regulations implemented with regard to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, are not legally binding as it has not been gazetted as yet.

Rohana said thereby, regulations such as wearing of face masks, mandatory quarantine and social distancing are considered as guidelines issued on COVID-19 and not law.

Upul Rohana added that the public can challenge their arrests and mandatory quarantine process in court as the health guidelines on COVID-19 are not legally binding. (Colombo Gazette)

