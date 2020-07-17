Deadline for accepting applications for GCE/OL rescrutiny extended

The Department of Examinations has extended the period announced for the acceptance of applications for the rescrutiny of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2019.

The Department said the closing date for the acceptance of applications has been extended till 31 July.

In June, the Department of Examination said applications to re-scrutinise the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2019 results should be sent to the Department of Examinations on or before 17 July.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2019 was conducted from 02- 12 December 2019.

Close to 717,008 candidates sat for the examination in 4, 987 examination centres across the country.

The results of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2019 was released on 27 April 2020. (Colombo Gazette)