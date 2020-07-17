Civil Defence Force member commits suicide in Ampara

A member of the Civil Defence Force has committed suicide by shooting himself with his official weapon in Ampara this afternoon.

The Police said the officer had been on duty with another Police Constable at the Budhdhangala Police post in Ampara at the time of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Madhyama- Kandhavura area in Ampara.

The Police said the cause for the suicide has not been ascertained as yet, while investigations are underway into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)