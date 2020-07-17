AG approves health guidelines for polls

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today approved the COVID (Elections) Regulations 2020 submitted in view of the 05 August General Election.

Coordinating Officer for the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the regulations pertain only to election meetings, canvassing and election offices.

The COVID (Elections) Regulations 2020 was submitted to the Attorney General by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, she added.

The move comes after Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said yesterday that the Government will Gazette the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 that are to be followed during the upcoming General Election.

Minister Wanniarachchi said the health guidelines will be gazetted within the next two days.

Earlier, Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya had warned that the 5th August Parliament Election will be at risk if the health guidelines are not gazetted. (Colombo Gazette)