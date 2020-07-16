Women among suspects arrested for attacking Police

At least two women were among a number of suspects arrested for attacking the Police in Angulana today.

The women had thrown stones towards the Angulana Police Station today damaging Police property.

The Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters after a tense situation arose in front of the Angulana Police Station today.

A protest was staged in front of the Angulana Police Station over the shooting of a fisherman from the area on Friday (10).

The fisherman was shot dead by the Police at a road-block in Lunawa in Moratuwa when vehicles were being checked on Friday night (10).

According to the Police media unit, two three-wheelers were stopped at the road-block and were being inspected by the Police officers on duty.

The Police claimed that some men in the three-wheelers attacked the policemen on duty and attempted to obstruct them from carrying out their duties, following which the officers had opened fire killing one person.

Three Police officers who were said to be on duty at the time of the shooting have been interdicted on the instructions of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne. (Colombo Gazette)