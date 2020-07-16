vivo launches two next generation smart budget phones in Sri Lanka

v ivo Mobile Lanka launched two next generation smart budget phones in Sri Lanka. Y50 and Y30 devices address the online presence of the young audiences and to fuel their creative drive in content generation as well as for the gaming preferences.

vivo, as a brand, always believes in staying committed to innovating for the next generation mobile experience, and Y50 and Y30 are testament to that commitment and offers an all-round smartphone experience to younger adults from all walks of life. Both devices are part of Y series that caters to the need of the younger generation in terms of longer battery life, gaming experience, unique photography features at an attractive budget prices.

Kevin Jiang, Chief Executive Officer, vivo Mobile Lanka, said, “Sri Lanka is an important market for vivo. We are already present in the country with three varied series- V, S, and Y series catering to different consumers’ needs and price preferences. Our latest launches Y50 which will be followed by Y30 in the Y series is the reaffirmation of our acute focus on innovative camera and battery capabilities. We are confident that it will further enhance the customer experience and ensure a superior performance to our loyal customers. We will continue to innovate and bring the latest in smartphone technology to our customers in Sri Lanka.”

vivo Y50 Big Battery and Strong Performance

Y50 launched on 15th July 2020 is a youth centric device that addresses their constant presence in the online realm. The device distinguishes itself with high performance and stylish design with an exquisite design featuring 3D glass back that shimmers in diamond.

Design and Display

The vivo Y50 consists of a 6.53-inch iView screen embedding a minimal single punch hole selfie camera for maximum viewing experience with 1080p resolution; ideal for those who enjoy watching videos or playing games. With a screen to body ratio that extends up to 90.77%, an impressive aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and FHD+resolution of 2340 x 1080.

The powerful visual reflects stylish personality through its delicate 3D curves with sleek lines of the side panels. A flowing cascade of radial light patterns that reflects a layer texture, offering premium colours of graceful Pearl White and the deep ocean allure of Starry Black to further elevate the artistic feel.

Performance

vivo Y50 includes a Snapdragon 665 processor and 8GB RAM that elevates performance and 128 GB of storage, that allows higher storage capacity. The multi-turbo 3.0 industry’s first VPG (vivo Process Guardian) technology iteration enable enhancements to performance and system speed. Using Center Turbo to schedule core system resources for maximum speed and AI Turbo to make intelligent judgments. The device can predict system abnormalities caused by third-party apps in advance, locating and solving problems before they occur.

Cameras

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens housed inside a punch-hole notch.

Availability

vivo Y50 is available in Pearl White and Starry Black in Sri Lanka and is priced at Rs 52,990

vivo Y30 3D body design and reverse charging

The Y30 sports a brand new look with a premium-looking 3D body design powered with Rear AI multi-scenario Quad cam and 8MP Front face beauty selfie cam in a uniquely compact structure. It is powered by gaming mode 8.0 to offer a seamless multitasking and gaming experience without any interruption. Y30 is available in a variety of exciting colors like Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue. Also, designed for gamers and sports enthusiasts, Y30 has an inbuilt Jovi feature that reminds the users of all upcoming cricket, soccer, or basketball matches, with the final results.

Long lasting battery and power-packed performance

One of the unique key features of Y30 is the 5000mAh battery that ensures an all-day use and uninterrupted smartphone experience. Y30 with MT6765 offers 4GB RAM and two storage of ROM – 64GB ROM and 128GB ROM to provide the capacity to store any apps and others such as music, videos, and games for seamless smartphone experience. Y30 supports about 9 hours of online gameplay and about 137.09 hours of local music. Y30 also supports 5V/1A reverse charging to charge other digital devices such as mobile phones and smart wristbands.

Availability

vivo Y30 will be available to Sri Lankan market at Rs. 35,990 (4GB+64GB) and Rs. 42,990 (4G+128GB).