Vehicles parked on pavements to be seized

The Police have decided to seize vehicles parked on pavements or areas marked as no-parking.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana said that parking vehicles on pavements has resulted in an increase in accidents.

He said that parking vehicles, including motorcycles on pavements is illegal.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police will begin a special operation from tomorrow (Friday) to seize vehicles parked on pavements or areas marked as no-parking.

He said that while legal action will be taken against the vehicle owners they will also need to pay for the cost to tow the vehicle.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that legal action will also be taken if there is any damage to the pavement as a result of a vehicle being parked on the pavement. (Colombo Gazette)