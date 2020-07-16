UNP unveils election manifesto focused on economy

The United National Party (UNP) today unveiled its election manifesto focused on reviving the economy.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe launched the manifesto digitally at the party headquarters.

Speaking at the launch, Wickremesinghe said that the manifesto is focused on rebuilding the economy which has been severely affected by the coronavirus.

The manifesto also looks at strengthening Sri Lanka’s international relations.

Wickremesinghe said that under a UNP Government, concessions will be offered to electricity and water consumers and the business community while unemployment will be addressed.

He also said that Sri Lanka will seek foreign financial assistance to boost the economy.

Wickremesinghe said three-wheel operators will also be protected from leasing companies.

He also said that steps will be taken to protect democracy and not weaken the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)