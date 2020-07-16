Two teens drown in Polpithigama

Two individuals died due to drowning while bathing in the Kanapaddan Lake in Polpithigama last evening.

The Police said area residents had rescued the two individuals, who had later died after being admitted to the Polpithigama hospital.

The deceased have been identified as a 16-year-old resident of Ganemulla and a 19- year-old from Nikandhalupotha.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident had occurred when female siblings from the same family were bathing in the lake.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed at the Polpithigama Hospital.

A significant number of incidents relating to drowning have been reported across Sri Lanka in the past few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)